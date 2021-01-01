Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat over ceasefire violations

Pakistan on Friday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to the Foreign Ministry for registering strong protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on December 30, 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Friday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to the Foreign Ministry for registering strong protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on December 30, 2020.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Kotkotera Sector of the LoC, a 34-year old Muhammad Sarfaraz, son of Mishri Khan, at Phalni Bazar, sustained serious injuries.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, the Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) had been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons.

In 2020, the Indian occupation forces have carried out 3097 ceasefire violations, resulting into martyrdom of 28 people and serious injuries to 257 innocent civilians, he added.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts were in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and were also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

The egregious violations of international law reflected consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and were a threat to regional peace and security.

It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India could not divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).������ The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate the current and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.