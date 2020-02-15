Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat over ceasefire violations on Feb 14

(@fidahassanain)

Foreign Office summoned Indian diplomat and lodged protest against Indian forces, saying that attacks on civilians have become routine practice which is highly condemn-able.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2020) The Foreign Office has summoned senior diplomat of High Commission of India to lodge protest against ceasefire violations by Indian forces along Line of Control (LoC) in different sectors of Azad Kashmir.

The Indian forces have committed violation of ceasefire along LoC in Rakhchikri and Nezapir sectors on Feb 14—the day Turkish President was visiting Pakistan.

The Foreign Office says that Abida Jamal, 13, who is the resident of Fatehpur village, fell injured after Indian forces’ indiscriminate and unprovoked firing in different sectors of Azad Kashmir. While lodging protest against India, Pakistan urged the Indian authorities to respect the 2003 ceasefire understanding, investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations and to enforce the factors to maintain peace along the Line of Control and Working Boundary.

The Indian diplomat was told that attention on human rights violation in Occupied Kashmir cannot be diverted by such cowardly attacks and ceasefire violations along the Line of Control. Pakistan lodged strong protest against Indian forces, saying that the civilians were being targeted with artillery fire, heavy-calibre mortars and automatic weapons on daily basis. It stated that increase in ceasefire violations escalated from year 2017—the year when the Indian forces committed 1, 970 ceasefire violations. India committed 287 ceasefire violation from 2017 to date.