Pakistan Summons Senior Indian Diplomat To Register Protest Over Ceasefire Violations Along LoC

Mon 14th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat to register protest over ceasefire violations along LoC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Monday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here to register its strong protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on December 13 (Sunday), resulting in serious injuries to two innocent civilians.

  Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Chirikot Sector of the LoC, 19-year old Nasreen Akhtar daughter of Noor Din, resident of Kakota village, and Shoukat son of Makhan Din, resident of Chaffer village, sustained serious injuries, a Foreign Office statement said.  Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts were in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and were also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

"These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security," the statement said It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB), India could not divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

  The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate the current and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations, and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

According to the statement, the Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the WB had been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.

"This year, India has committed 2,970 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 27 Shahadats (martyrdom) and serious injuries to 249 innocent civilians," it added.

