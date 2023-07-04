Pakistan Sunni Tehreek calls strike to protest desecration of Holy Book in Sweden

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Sunni Tehreek has given a call to observe a shutter down strike on July 5 to protest and condemn the desecration of the Holy Book in Sweden.

The party's General Secretary Khalid Hassan Attari told a press conference here on Tuesday that the business community had been requested to keep their businesses shut.

He added that the strike would continue till 4 pm on July 5.

He said the PST would take out a protest rally as well.