Pakistan Sunni Tehreek Calls Strike To Protest Desecration Of Holy Book In Sweden

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2023 | 11:31 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Sunni Tehreek has given a call to observe a shutter down strike on July 5 to protest and condemn the desecration of the Holy Book in Sweden.

The party's General Secretary Khalid Hassan Attari told a press conference here on Tuesday that the business community had been requested to keep their businesses shut.

He added that the strike would continue till 4 pm on July 5.

He said the PST would take out a protest rally as well.

