Pakistan Sunni Tehreek stage rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Sunni Tehreek Wednesday organized a rally to express solidarity with people of occupied Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Sunni Tehreek Wednesday organized a rally to express solidarity with people of occupied Kashmir. Personalities of different walks of life and a large number of ST workers participated in the rally which started from outside of Lahore Press Club to the Punjab Assembly.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans against Modi government.

Addressing on the occasion, divisional president Sardar Muhammad Tahir Dogar strongly condemned the brutalities committed on innocent kashmiris by the Indian government. He said that Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir.