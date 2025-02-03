Pakistan Supporting Kashmir Cause Politically, Diplomatically: Dr Tariq
Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2025 | 08:03 PM
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Monday said that Pakistan was supporting Kashmir cause politically, diplomatically and morally to pressurize India to impede its atrocities against innocent Kashmiri people who were struggling for fundamental right to self-determination
Addressing a press conference, Dr Tariq who is member of Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, expressed the commitment that Pakistan and Kashmiris across the world would observe Kashmir Solidarity Day with enthusiasm and zeal to give strapping message to India that Pakistani people were standing with Kashmiris in this difficult time.
He said that the present government and all previous governments of Pakistan had highlighted India’s gruesome human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) at all available international forums. “We want resolution of Kashmir issue as per United Nations’ Charters and all its resolutions to give Kashmiris plebiscite which is their long-lasting demands,” he added.
Dr Tariq urged the internationally community to play its more effective role to elevate voice for Kashmiri people as compared to past and reiterated that Kashmiris were continuing their struggle for right to self-determination for decades.
He stressed that durable peace in South Asia could not be established without resolution of Kashmir dispute, adding that India killed thousands of Kashmiris, several injured by Indian troops through using pellets guns and imposed black laws despite that Kashmiri people were continuing their freedom movement against India tyranny.
MNA said that Kashmir cause was a so close to Pakistani masses’ hearts and same else Kashmiris were breathing for Pakistan, who was apprising the world regarding Indian human rights violation in IIOJK comprehensively.
Talking about Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 05, Dr Tariq Fazal said that walks, rallies, seminars, and other event would be arranged in Federal capital, provincials’ capitals, districts levels and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to give effective message and show unwavering commitment that we all were with IIOJK people.
He informed that main walk would be organized at Constitutional avenue here which will attend by political leaders, students, media men and people belong to various segments of society.
MNA said that Pakistan Television and private channels will telecast their programmes and documentaries to highlight Indian barbarism on oppressed Kashmiri people. “As banners and stickers have already displayed on various points in the federal capitals and provincials’ capitals regarding the Kashmir solidarity day,” he maintained.
He said that political leaders would make human chain at five points of AJK while Pakistani foreign mission will also organize event to expresses the solidarity with Kashmiris.
Responding to a question, he said that the present government was committed to tackle all issues about AJK, adding that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif always showed commitment to resolve the matters of AJK and initiated development projects there.
