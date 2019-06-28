Pakistan supports Afghan led & afghan owned peace process: Ch Sarwar

(@imziishan)

Pakistan fully supports Afghan-led and afghan-owned peace process.He said Pakistan armed forces and personnel of law enforcement agencies have sacrificed countless lives against terrorism

Lahore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th June, 2019) Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Friday said Pakistan fully supports Afghan-led and afghan-owned peace process.He said Pakistan armed forces and personnel of law enforcement agencies have sacrificed countless lives against terrorism.The governor said this during his meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani who met him on Friday at the Governor House in Lahore.The Afghan president also met with the Investors and Experts in education Sector.

Sarwar while talking to the president said that we welcome our new chapter of friendship between Pakistan and Afghanistan.Pakistan fully supports Afghan-led and afghan-owned peace process. Pakistan armed forces and personnels of law enforcement agencies have sacrificed countless lives against terrorism.

Terrorists and their abettors do not belong to a particular country or a particular nation, they are against the humanity in the region and it is necessary to eliminate their networks to install peace in the region.A peaceful and strengthened Pakistan needs peaceful neighborhood and road to peace in Kabul goes through Islamabad.

We are facilitating Afghan Government in our fullest capacity to bring peace and stability there.According to details, during Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's visit to Lahore, he and his delegation were welcomed graciously by Sarwar when he along-with his delegation reached Governor House.After that, a meeting was held between Afghan President, his delegation and Ch.

Muhammad Sarwar in which matters pertaining to Pak-Afghan relations, security situation in the regional, regional peace, terrorism, trade and other issues were discussed.At this occasion, the wife of the Governor Punjab, Perveen Sarwar was also present.

After the meeting, the governor Punjab arranged Lunch in honour of Afghan President and his delegation at Governor house in which Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, Provincial Information Minister Syed Samsam Bukhari, Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mehmood Ur Rasheed, Provincial Minister for Tourism and Higher Education Yasir Hamyun, Member Punjab Assembly Syed Yawar Bukhari, Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Mazari, Chief Secretary, IG Punjab and other dignitaries of various departments participated.

While meeting with the Afghan President and addressing to the guests gathered for lunch, Governor Punjab Ch.

Muhammad Sarwar said that we welcome you to the cultural capital of Punjab, Lahore. Pakistan and Afghanistan are not mere neighbours, we are more than that, we are connected by Muslim bond of brotherhood.He said that it is an undisputed fact that Pakistan has played a very positive role in bringing peace, stability and prosperity in Afghanistan as Pakistan is in favour of the political solution of Afghan problem and has been a great proponent of Afghan led and Afghan owned peace process.

He added that we believe a peaceful Afghanistan is in the interest of Pakistan, a strengthened and peaceful Pakistan needs peaceful Afghanistan.He said that unfortunately terrorism has become the greatest cause of concern in this region, for which our Pakistan armed forces, personnels of law enforcement agencies and civilians have laid many lives.Now, the need of the hour is to intensify our collective battle against terrorists and their abettors and it becomes obligatory upon other regional countries to contribute towards the elimination of terrorism as effectively as has Pakistan done so that the region is made free from chaos, disorder and terror.He said that we truly hope that with your visit, both of our countries would come more close to each other and will enhance bilateral engagement through increased mutual co-operation.Talking to the Governor Punjab, Ghani said that I'm greatly obliged and thankful for the love, hospitality and affection which have been displayed here at Governor House in my Honor.He said that his meetings with President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan have been very successful and his forward looking approach has been appreciated by all.

Pak-Afghan ties will get more strengthened in future and our trade relations will also get a boost.