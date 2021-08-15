UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Supports Afghan-led And Afghan-owned Settlement: Envoy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Acting Pakistan High Commissioner to Canada Shahbaz Malik has said that Pakistan supported an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned settlement of Afghan crisis and it would keep working with the international community to achieve this end.

"We wish that the Afghan conflict comes to an end," he said while speaking at a cultural fair arranged in the Canadian capital to mark the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan, said a press release received here on Sunday.

Pakistan flag-themed celebratory cake was also cut amidst the performance of local Pakistani artists.

A large number of Canadian Pakistanis and locals attended the fair and evinced keen interest in various stalls showcasing Pakistan's art, culture, heritage, artifacts, garments and traditional Pakistani food.

Acting Pakistan High Commissioner Shahbaz Malik told the audience that Pakistan had come a long way and the Naya Pakistan was developing and coming out vibrantly under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said Pakistan like other countries also faced challenges, but it had time and again shown resilience to overcome such odds.

He urged the Pakistanis celebrating independence to also keep in their memory and prayers the Kashmiri brethren suffering hardships and atrocities Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Speaking on the occasion, Canadian Member Parliament & amp; Associate Minister of Finance & middle Class Prosperity Mona Fortier, Member Canadian Parliament Arya Canada and Deputy Mayor Ottawa Laura Dudas felicitated the Canadian Pakistanis celebrating Independence Day and lauded their role and contribution in the progress and development of Canada.

