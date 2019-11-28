UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Supports Afghan Peace Process: Munir Akram

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 01:57 PM

At the United Nations, Pakistan has expressed hope that the resumption of direct talks between the United States and the Taliban would lead to a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan

NEW YORK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th November, 2019) At the United Nations, Pakistan has expressed hope that the resumption of direct talks between the United States and the Taliban would lead to a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan.

Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, Munir Akram was speaking in the UN General Assembly's debate on the situation in Afghanistan.Ambassador Akram said Pakistan supports Afghanistan's vital pursuit of peace and stability.

