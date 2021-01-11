UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Supports Broad-based Peace Process In Afghanistan: Speaker National Assembly

Mon 11th January 2021 | 10:17 PM

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Monday said that Afghan peace process would be culmination of an era of peace and prosperity in Afghanistan and the region

He reiterated Pakistan's all-out support to Afghan led and Afghan owned peace process. He said this in a conversation with Afghanistan's Hizb-e-Wahadat-e-Islami Chairman Muhammad Karim Khalili who met Speaker here along with a delegation.

He reiterated Pakistan's all-out support to Afghan led and Afghan owned peace process. He said this in a conversation with Afghanistan's Hizb-e-Wahadat-e-Islami Chairman Muhammad Karim Khalili who met Speaker here along with a delegation.

During the meeting, Pak-Afghan relations and the political situation in the region and issues of mutual interest came under discussion. The Speaker said that Pakistan was desirous of seeing a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan which was in the best interest of not only Pakistan but the entire region. He said that peaceful Afghanistan was imperative for the development and prosperity of the region. He said that Pakistani and Afghan people were bound in ever lasting ties of religion, brotherhood, history and culture.

The Speaker said that Pakistan was steadfast in its support for an inclusive, broad based and peaceful Afghanistan. He said that the parties to the peace process should seize this opportunity and engage constructively for ending decades old conflict in Afghanistan. He said that positive progression in the peace negotiations depicted the commitment of the Afghan leadership in the peace process. He said that with the advent of peace, the country would lead towards sustainable development.

Referring to the initiatives by the Parliament and the executive, Speaker Asad Qaiser said that Pakistan-Afghanistan Parliamentary Friendship Group in National Assembly while taking the lead discussed and forwarded recommendations for removing impediments in strengthening bilateral relations and trade.

He said that Pakistan had opened borders for their Afghan brethren during COVID-19 apart from removing tariff barriers and impediments in Afghan bilateral and transit trade. He also said that Afghan brethren would also benefit from the visa facilitation for visitors and students specially patients. The Speaker informed that 6000 scholarships were being offered for Afghan students. He said that Afghanistan due to its geographical location could serve as the gateway to Central Asia bringing CPEC benefits to Afghanistan but also to the Central Asia and beyond.

Hizb-e-Wahadat-e-Islami leader Muhammad Karim Khalili said that Afghanistan appreciated Pakistan's efforts for peace in Afghanistan.

He said that Afghan nation was grateful to Pakistan for its long-term hospitality of Afghan refugees. He agreed that the involvement of all parties was essential for lasting peace in Afghanistan. He said that Afghan people strongly desired end to decades old conflict in the country. He agreed that the dividends of peace would not only be reaped by Afghanistan but the entire region.

Muhammad Karim Khalili said that people on both sides of the border have close affinities which tie them into eternal bonds. He appreciated Speaker Asad Qaiser for his initiatives for bringing the political leadership and people of both the countries more closer. He regretted the tragic incident that occurred in Baluchistan and offered his sincere condolences.

The visit of Muhammad Karim Khalili was part of Pakistan's ongoing policy to reach out to political leadership in Afghanistan to forge common understanding on the Afghan peace process and deepen people-to-people linkages.

