Pakistan Supports China's Efforts For Socio-economic Development In Xinjiang: FO

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 06, 2022 | 12:36 PM

The spokesperson says Pakistan appreciates China's constructive engagement with the UN human rights system as well as the OIC General Secretariat, as evident by visits of the former High Commissioner for Human Rights and OIC delegation to China.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 6th, 2022) Foreign Office says Pakistan supports China's efforts for socio economic development, harmony and peace and stability in Xinjiang.

Responding to the queries of the media persons, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said China has succeeded in lifting over seven hundred million people out of poverty in the last thirty five years, thus improving their living standards and the enjoyment of fundamental human rights.

The spokesperson said Pakistan appreciates China's constructive engagement with the UN human rights system as well as the OIC General Secretariat, as evident by visits of the former High Commissioner for Human Rights and OIC delegation to China.

The spokesperson said Pakistan reaffirms its abiding commitment to advance all human rights universally in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter.

Asim Iftikhar said Pakistan as a responsible member of the UN with strong commitment to multilateralism, Pakistan believes in the principles of the UN charter including respect for political independence, sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs of state. It is our consistent position that non politicization, universality, objectivity, dialogue and constructive engagement should be the main tools to promote universal respect for human rights.

