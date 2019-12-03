UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Supports Creation Of Independent Palestine State: Ghulam Sarwar

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 11:15 PM

Pakistan supports creation of independent Palestine State: Ghulam Sarwar

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Tuesday said that Pakistan supports the creation of an independent Palestine State with pre-1967 borders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Tuesday said that Pakistan supports the creation of an independent Palestine State with pre-1967 borders.

"Pakistan and Palestine are enjoying strong and historical relationships in every aspect of life" the minister expressed these views while addressing International Solidarity Day of Palestine.

Relations between the two countries, he said, further strengthened when Pakistan recognized Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) as sole representative of Palestine in February 1979. Since then, Pakistan's support towards Palestinian cause remained firm, he added.

He said that Pakistan wanted total withdrawal of Israel from occupied Palestinian territories and restoration of the inalienable rights of Palestinian people including establishment of an independent state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

The minister said that the United States recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and shifting its embassy to the holy city had created instability in the region.

Pakistan recognized the right of return of all Palestinian refugees displaced by Arab-Israeli wars in 1948 and 1967, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Israel Palestine Jerusalem United States February All From Refugee

Recent Stories

US May Use Sanction to Stop Nord Stream 2 - State ..

2 minutes ago

Nine in 10 EU Settlement Scheme Appeals to Stay in ..

2 minutes ago

Dick Cheney to lead insightful panels on new globa ..

51 minutes ago

Jamaat-e-Islami demands separate ministries for we ..

2 minutes ago

US Has Not Designated Russia as State Sponsor of T ..

2 minutes ago

Serbian President Thanks Lukashenko for Visit Duri ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.