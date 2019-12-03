Pakistan supports creation of independent Palestine State: Ghulam Sarwar

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Tuesday said that Pakistan supports the creation of an independent Palestine State with pre-1967 borders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Tuesday said that Pakistan supports the creation of an independent Palestine State with pre-1967 borders.

"Pakistan and Palestine are enjoying strong and historical relationships in every aspect of life" the minister expressed these views while addressing International Solidarity Day of Palestine.

Relations between the two countries, he said, further strengthened when Pakistan recognized Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) as sole representative of Palestine in February 1979. Since then, Pakistan's support towards Palestinian cause remained firm, he added.

He said that Pakistan wanted total withdrawal of Israel from occupied Palestinian territories and restoration of the inalienable rights of Palestinian people including establishment of an independent state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

The minister said that the United States recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and shifting its embassy to the holy city had created instability in the region.

Pakistan recognized the right of return of all Palestinian refugees displaced by Arab-Israeli wars in 1948 and 1967, he added.