Pakistan supports democratic, accountable UNSC: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said Pakistan supported a more democratic, accountable and transparent Security Council achieved through a consensual and broad-based process that enjoyed the widest possible support of UN Members.

The Foreign Minister stated this in a meeting with the President of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly Tijjani Muhammad-Bande in New York late Thursday.

The Foreign Minister congratulated the President of the General Assembly (PGA) on his election and expressed the hope that his presence would help bring new dynamism to the important office through his focus on poverty alleviation and conflict resolution.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan accorded high importance to the poverty alleviation agenda, as testified by the launch of 'Ehsaas' as a landmark poverty alleviation programme.

He added that South Asia faced serious threats to its peace and security owing to the non-resolution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute, and needed international community's proactive involvement in the conflict resolution process.

The United Nations Security Council reform process also came under discussion during the meeting.