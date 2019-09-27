UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Supports Democratic, Accountable UNSC: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 12:13 PM

Pakistan supports democratic, accountable UNSC: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said Pakistan supported a more democratic, accountable and transparent Security Council achieved through a consensual and broad-based process that enjoyed the widest possible support of UN Members

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said Pakistan supported a more democratic, accountable and transparent Security Council achieved through a consensual and broad-based process that enjoyed the widest possible support of UN Members.

The Foreign Minister stated this in a meeting with the President of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly Tijjani Muhammad-Bande in New York late Thursday.

The Foreign Minister congratulated the President of the General Assembly (PGA) on his election and expressed the hope that his presence would help bring new dynamism to the important office through his focus on poverty alleviation and conflict resolution.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan accorded high importance to the poverty alleviation agenda, as testified by the launch of 'Ehsaas' as a landmark poverty alleviation programme.

He added that South Asia faced serious threats to its peace and security owing to the non-resolution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute, and needed international community's proactive involvement in the conflict resolution process.

The United Nations Security Council reform process also came under discussion during the meeting.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Resolution United Nations Shah Mehmood Qureshi Jammu New York Asia

Recent Stories

District Emergency Office (DEO) visits Rescue 1122 ..

1 minute ago

Meeting held to review performance of departments

1 minute ago

Kashmir Solidarity rally held in Lower Dir

1 minute ago

Germany's climate-stressed trees face 'catastrophe ..

1 minute ago

Haftar ready for 'dialogue' as UN pressures Libya' ..

7 minutes ago

Transfer of Last Belugas From Russia's 'Whale Jail ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.