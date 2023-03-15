Pakistan supports end to global Islamophobia: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed the country's resolve to support global efforts to end Islamophobia across the world.

"Pakistan joins the world community in seeking an end to all forms of hatred, profiling and discrimination against Muslims on the basis of faith," he said in a tweet on International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

Sharif said islam, like other religions, stands all for tolerance, respect, peace and human development.