UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Supports End To Global Islamophobia: PM

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Pakistan supports end to global Islamophobia: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed the country's resolve to support global efforts to end Islamophobia across the world.

"Pakistan joins the world community in seeking an end to all forms of hatred, profiling and discrimination against Muslims on the basis of faith," he said in a tweet on International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

Sharif said islam, like other religions, stands all for tolerance, respect, peace and human development.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Muslim All

Recent Stories

Indian minister briefs Parliament about renewable ..

Indian minister briefs Parliament about renewable energy cooperation with UAE

12 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th March 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt ..

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt Government Excellence Award

9 hours ago
 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

10 hours ago
 World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in ..

World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in its Young Global Leaders Clas ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.