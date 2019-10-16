UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Supports Investigation Into Human Rights Violations In Occupied Kashmir: Maleeha Lodhi

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 12:22 PM

Pakistan supports investigation into human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir: Maleeha Lodhi

Pakistan has supported investigations into human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir

NEW YORK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th October, 2019) Pakistan has supported investigations into human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir.Pakistan permanent envoy to UN Dr Maleeha Lodhi while reacting to High Commissioner Human Rights annual report said Pakistan supports human rights office demand.During an interactive dialogue in UNGA's third committee, Lodhi backed the call to establish a commission of inquiry to investigate the gross human rights violations in IOK.She held situation in Indian Held Kashmir had gone adverse.

Help should be provided to Human Rights High Commissioner Office in the implementation of the recommendations.Dr Maleeha said people of Kashmir are living in jail since over two months. Situation has deteriorated due to non supply of food and medicines and non availability of transportation facility.She went on to say that thousands of people particularly youths have been arrested and shifted to Indian cities.

Expressing concern over grave situation in Occupied Kashmir she said that not only Human Rights Commissioner but also Secretary General UN, Civil society, human rights organizations and international media have expressed their apprehensions, she added.She tweeted, "Before session of UNGA's 3rd Cttee began I had opp to meet M Bachelet, UN High Comm for HR.

Thanked her for her statement in recently concluded Human Rights Council session in Geneva in which she had expressed concern about the human rights situation in occupied Jammu & Kashmir"I thanked Bachelet her for her statement in recently concluded Human Rights Council session in Geneva in which she had expressed concern about the human rights situation in occupied Jammu & Kashmir," she added.

