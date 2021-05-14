Pakistan supports just cause of Palestinians

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Religious Affairs Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said that today 'Youm-e-Palestine' was being observed on the call of Ulema Mashaikh Council.

Talking to media on Friday, he said that Pakistan wanted solution of Palestine issue adding that practical steps would be taken on Palestine issue after inviting all political parties and relevant people on one platform.

He said, "Today entire Pakistani nation has given message to Palestinians that we are standing with them."He said that like the Harmain Shareefain, Masjid-e-Aqsa was dear to Muslims more than their lives.

He further said that the decision of Ruet-e-Hilal committee was in line with Shariah.