Pakistan supports Kashmir till freedom: Saleem Khosa

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Revenue Mir Saleem Khan Khosa Tuesday said that October 27 was a darkest day in the history when India deployed illegally its troops in Kashmir and violated their human rights.

Talking to APP here, he said the ugly face of India has been exposed to the world today saying that resolving issue of Kashmir has become essential for maintaining peace in the region.

"Pakistan will continue to support Kashmiris at every International forum in order to achieve freedom of Kashmir", he said.

Mir Saleem Khan Khosa noted that today Black Day was being observed all over the world against the occupation of Kashmir.

He said people stood with their Kashmiri brethren and rallies were taken out across the province to mark Black Day for expressing solidarity with Kashmiri people.

The brave struggle for independence of Kashmiris has entered a decisive phase and they cannot be deprived from their rights by further aggression, he mentioned.

He said the United Nations must end its long silence and ensure the implementation of its resolutions so that Kashmiri people should give their self determination as aspiration of them.

Mir Saleem Khan said that the time was not far when the Kashmiri people would succeed in their struggle for self-determination and live a peaceful life with all rights on their soil.