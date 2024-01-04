Open Menu

Pakistan Supports Kashmiris' Right To Self-determination: President

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2024 | 07:17 PM

Pakistan supports Kashmiris' right to self-determination: President

President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan remained determined to playing its role in supporting the right to self-determination of Kashmiris through a free and impartial plebiscite as per the United Nations Security Council resolutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan remained determined to playing its role in supporting the right to self-determination of Kashmiris through a free and impartial plebiscite as per the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The president, in his message in connection with the Right to Self-Determination Day being observed on January 5, said, "Our strong and steadfast moral, political and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri people will continue till the realisation of this inalienable right."

"Every year, on the 5th of January, we renew our support for the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. On this day in 1949, the United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan (UNCIP) unanimously adopted a resolution affirming the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people through a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations," he added.

"The right to self-determination is a cardinal principle of international law, upheld in numerous core United Nations treaties, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.

"

President Alvi said, "For decades, it has been reaffirmed by the UN General Assembly in its annual resolution on self-determination. However, the last 76 years of India’s occupation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) are a sad story of repression of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"India is trying to consolidate its occupation of IIOJK. The Indian Supreme Court’s judgment of 11th December 2023 on the status of this disputed territory is the latest step in this direction. India is striving to subjugate the Kashmiris through such oppressive tactics further. It continues to deny their inalienable right to self-determination and live with freedom and dignity," he observed.

"Today’s commemoration is aimed at reminding the international community of its responsibility towards the oppressed Kashmiri people. The United Nations must honour the commitments that it had made 75 years ago and support the Kashmiri people’s struggle for self-determination," he concluded.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Resolution Supreme Court United Nations Jammu January December Moral Sad Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Hopes fade for survivors of Japan quake

Hopes fade for survivors of Japan quake

4 minutes ago
 261 startups graduate under PITB programme in 2023

261 startups graduate under PITB programme in 2023

4 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inaug ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates new extended emergency ..

4 minutes ago
 Peshawar High Court issues written verdict in Zart ..

Peshawar High Court issues written verdict in Zartaj Gul case

4 minutes ago
 Ashrafi urges parents to ensure polio vaccination

Ashrafi urges parents to ensure polio vaccination

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner orders inspection of petrol pumps to ..

Commissioner orders inspection of petrol pumps to check measurement frauds

12 minutes ago
PPP's only rivals poverty, inflation, unemployment ..

PPP's only rivals poverty, inflation, unemployment: Bilawal

12 minutes ago
 Punjab Information minister condemns terrorism in ..

Punjab Information minister condemns terrorism in Kerman

12 minutes ago
 Injured crow trapped at tall tree rescued in Mansh ..

Injured crow trapped at tall tree rescued in Manshera

12 minutes ago
 Man arrested for blackmailing a married woman

Man arrested for blackmailing a married woman

12 minutes ago
 Anti-polio campaign to kick off from Jan 8

Anti-polio campaign to kick off from Jan 8

25 minutes ago
 Court awards death sentence in murder case

Court awards death sentence in murder case

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan