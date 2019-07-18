Pakistan supports lasting peace, stability in Afghanistan:Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), Shahryar Khan Afridi

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), Shahryar Khan Afridi here Thursday said Pakistan strongly supported lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan and would never leave Afghans brothers alone in difficult situation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), Shahryar Khan Afridi here Thursday said Pakistan strongly supported lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan and would never leave Afghans brothers alone in difficult situation.

Addressing a function after visiting Khazana Refugee Camp here the minister said Pakistan highly valued its relations with Afghanistan and said that peace and stability in Afghanistan was in the interest of Pakistan.

The minister was accompanied by Adviser to Afghans president for National Security Council, Sarwar Ahmedzai and other members of the Afghans delegation.

The minister said building of cordial bilateral relationship on principles of non-interference, mutual respect and common interest was in the interest of both the countries and people.

The decades' long conflict in Afghanistan had brought great sufferings not only to people of Afghanistan but also for Pakistan, he remarked.

The minister said that no one has suffered more than the people of Pakistan due to conflict and instability in Afghanistan adding that Pakistan will never leave Afghan brothers alone in times of needs and difficulty.

He said Pakistan was the only country that had accommodated millions of Afghan refugees over last four decades by sharing even schools and hospitals with them, saying this extended help continued even today that is unprecedented in world history.

"Afghan refugees are our brothers and any officer found guilty of mistreatment with them would not be spared and strict disciplinary action would be taken against him," Afridi reiterated.

He said Pakistan highly valued its relations with Kabul and on request of Afghanistan, airspace of Pakistan was opened for India.

"Afghanistan is an independent sovereign country and it is up to Kabul's administration to decide and establish bilateral relationship with any country as they want," he maintained.

Earlier, upon arrival, the Afghan refugees accorded warm welcome to the Federal Minister for SAFRON. The Afghan children presented national songs and anthem of Pakistan and Afghanistan that was warmly applauded by the Minister and Afghans delegation.

The minister announced donation of solar energy system, furniture and new books for refugees school.

Earlier, the minister and Afghan's president adviser Sarwar Ahmedzai were presented traditional turbans on behalf of Afghans refugees.