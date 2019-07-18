Pakistan supports lasting peace, stability in Afghanistan: Shahryar Khan Afridi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ):Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), Shahryar Khan Afridi here Thursday said Pakistan supported lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan and would never leave Afghan brothers and sisters alone in difficult situation.

Addressing a function after visiting Khazana Refugee Camp here, the minister said Pakistan highly valued its relations with Afghanistan and said that peace and stability in Afghanistan was in the interest of Pakistan.

The minister was accompanied by Adviser to Afghan president for National Security Council, Sarwar Ahmedzai and other members of the Afghan delegation.

The minister said building of cordial bilateral relationship on principles of non-interference, mutual respect and common interest was in the interest of both the countries and people.

He said enemy was making failed attempts to create hatred among people of both countries but would not success in their nefarious designs. He said the bond of brotherhood between people of both countries would be further cemented in days to come.

The minister said Pakistan wants cordial and peaceful relations with all neighbours based on equality and respect, saying our this desire should not be considered as weakness.

He said Afghan soil should not be used against Pakistan, saying Government will not compromise on dignity, honour and respect of people of Pakistan, its army and national flag.

The minister said Pakistan was the only country that had accommodated millions of Afghan refugees over last four decades by sharing even schools and hospitals with them, saying this extended help continued even today that is unprecedented in world history.

The decades' long conflict in Afghanistan had brought great sufferings not only to people of Afghanistan but also for Pakistan, he remarked, adding no one has suffered more than the people of Pakistan due to conflict and instability in Afghanistan.

"We need to end jealousy, hatred and dishonesty and work for promotion of honesty, love and brotherhood.

" He said Pakistan will never compromise on the dignity and honour of Afghans refugees living here since 1979 and urged Afghans to establish such a situation in their country that no one can dare to talk against Pakistan.

"Afghan refugees are our brothers and any officer found guilty of mistreatment with them would not be spared and strict disciplinary action would be taken against him," Afridi reiterated.

He said on the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan airspace has been opened for Afghanistan and India.

He said permission to 1.6 million Afghan refugees were allowed to open bank accounts that reflected Pakistan's sincerity and love for Afghans refugees.

"Afghanistan is an independent sovereign country and it is up to Kabul's administration to decide and establish bilateral relationship with any country as they want and solved their own problems," he maintained.

He said all problems of Afghans refugees whether related to health, education, electricity or Afghans commissionerate would be addressed on priority basis and every possible facility and assistance would provided to them.

Sarwar Ahmedzai thanked Pakistan for accommodating millions of Afghan refugees since last four decades and Afghan Government highly valued steps taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Minister Shahryar Afridi for relief and betterment of Afghan refugees. He lauded the Pakistan government's efforts for resolution of Afghans' problems in a short possible time.

Earlier, upon arrival, the Afghan refugees accorded warm welcome to the Federal Minister for SAFRON. The Afghan children presented national songs and anthem of Pakistan and Afghanistan that was warmly applauded by the Minister and Afghan delegation.

The minister announced donation of solar energy system, furniture and new books for refugees school.

Earlier, the minister and Afghan's president adviser Sarwar Ahmedzai were presented traditional turbans on behalf of Afghan refugees.