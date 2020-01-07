Pakistan supports peaceful solution to resolve clashes: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Central Information Secretary Ahmed Jawad

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Central Information Secretary Ahmed Jawad while commenting over recent rift between the US and Iran said on Tuesday that no country should opt for war to resolve the clashes.

He said countries should retain their neutral position and should make efforts to resolve the issue through peaceful way of negotiation, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

"Whenever a conflict occurs in any Islamic state the Muslims around the world would become sentimental but war is not a solution of any conflict," he mentioned.

Our country did never promote war instead it always choose for neutral principal stance to find both countries a peaceful solution, he further stated.

