Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Supports Trade With China In RMB: Ahsan Iqbal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2023 | 07:19 PM

Pakistan supports trade with China in RMB: Ahsan Iqbal

Pakistan had been a long-time supporter of China's efforts to expand the use of the Renminbi (RMB) as a global currency, said Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqba

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ):Pakistan had been a long-time supporter of China's efforts to expand the use of the Renminbi (RMB) as a global currency, said Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal.

Talking to China Economic Net (CEN) during his visit to Beijing, he said that recently, China had been ramping up support for RMB clearing and settlement in its foreign trade, especially with Belt and Road Initiative countries and Pakistan was one of the leading countries to use RMB for international trade settlement.

"We are also promoting transactions in RMB for big projects under CPEC like the ML-1 project, which is almost $8 to $9 billion.

We are trying to structure its deal in RMB and we are already working with Chinese companies who have major projects with transactions made in RMB," Ahsan added.

He said that Pakistan already signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China to facilitate the use of RMB in bilateral trade and investment. The agreement between China and Pakistan provides a platform for the two countries to foster closer economic ties and promote trade and investment using RMB.

He said that after COVID-19, China was opening its door wider, which offers a great opportunity for the world economy. China's growth will help global growth back on track.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Ahsan Iqbal China Visit Road CPEC Beijing Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Ukraine, Poland Agree on Joint Tank Shells Product ..

Ukraine, Poland Agree on Joint Tank Shells Production - Minister for Strategic I ..

18 minutes ago
 Railway Route Between Ukraine, Poland Reopened 20 ..

Railway Route Between Ukraine, Poland Reopened 20 Years After Closure - Border S ..

21 minutes ago
 Four illegal colonies sealed in Faisalabad

Four illegal colonies sealed in Faisalabad

21 minutes ago
 Robbed items of Rs 190.8m handed over to owners

Robbed items of Rs 190.8m handed over to owners

21 minutes ago
 Derelict Historical Building Collapses in Istanbul

Derelict Historical Building Collapses in Istanbul

21 minutes ago
 111 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

111 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.