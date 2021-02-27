UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Surprised World With Its Defence Capability On Feb 7, 2019: Asad Qaiser

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 10:37 PM

Pakistan surprised world with its defence capability on Feb 7, 2019: Asad Qaiser

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Saturday said February 27 was a day when the nation proved its mettle and determination to outcast its enemy in every kind of war fare tactics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Saturday said February 27 was a day when the nation proved its mettle and determination to outcast its enemy in every kind of war fare tactics.

He said Pakistani forces have the strength and capabilities to surprise the enemy forces whenever they even think to harm this land of bravery and determination.

He remarked that Pakistan was resolved to make every effort for regional and global peace, however, it had the right to retaliate aggression and force. He expressed these views while inaugurating the scheme of Sui Gas provision to Kundun Village in Swabi, said a press release.

The speaker said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was continuously fighting for the self determination cause of Kashmiri brethren.

He said that solution of Kashmir issue as per resolutions of United Nations would bring peace and prosperity in the region. He said Pakistan would continue to highlight Indian aggression and atrocities at every regional and international forum.

Asad Qaiser said Parliament being the true representative of people can offer solution to socio-economic challenges faced by the country. He also mentioned that making Pakistan a true Islamic welfare state was the goal of the PTI government.

He also remarked that Prime Minister Imran Khan had raised the issue of desecration of the personality of the last Prophet Peace be Upon him at every forum. He mentioned that Pakistan was on the trajectory of growth and prosperity owing to visionary leadership.

