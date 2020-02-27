Pakistan Suspends Direct Flights From And To Iran
Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 03:32 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Thursday suspended direct flights from and to Iran that would be effective from 'midnight between February 27 & 28' for an indefinite period.
"The Aviation Division has decided to cease all direct flights between Pakistan and Iran with effect from midnight between February 27 and 28, 2020 till further notice," an Aviation Division in a brief press release said.