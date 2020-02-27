Pakistan suspends direct flights from and to Iran

Pakistan on Thursday suspended direct flights from and to Iran that would be effective from 'midnight between February 27 & 28' for an indefinite period

"The Aviation Division has decided to cease all direct flights between Pakistan and Iran with effect from midnight between February 27 and 28, 2020 till further notice," an Aviation Division in a brief press release said.