Pakistan suspends flight operation to China amid coronavirus outbreak

Pakistan has suspended its flight operation to China due to danger of spread of coronavirus in the country

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st January, 2020) Pakistan has suspended its flight operation to China due to danger of spread of coronavirus in the country.Civil Aviation Authority has issued directions in this regard while saying that all China bound flights should be suspended forthwith.

According to CAA, initially all flights have been suspended till Feb 2.Matter of any extension will be decided after February 02 with reviewing flight operation between China and Pakistan.