Pakistan suspends flight operations with China due to Coronavirus

Special Assistant to PM on health Dr. Zafar Mirza says that decision to suspend flight operation between China and Pakistan is being taken for national security due to Coronavirus.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 5th, 2020) Pakistan has suspended all flights coming and going to due to Coronavirus, Special Assistant to PM on health Dr. Zafar Mirza said here on Wednesday.

“We are taking this decision in larger national interest,” said Dr. Zafar Mirza, adding that “all flights’ suspension will be effective right from now,”.

This is the important and major decision of the government since the outbreak of Coronavirus in China.

He said that the government took the decision to ensure fight against Coronavirus and decision regarding suspension of flights was important for time being in this regard.

According to latest reports, death toll climbed to 492 after the fresh cases of Coronavirus around the world. Besides it, more than 33,000 people were infected in China, raising serious concerns at the global level. Almost 3156 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported during the last 24 hours.

The outbreak which started has claimed 490 lives and infected more than 24, 3000 people in China. The reports said that two people died of the virus outside of mainland China.

Hubei province, according to the reports, was also witnessed with Coronavirus. Hubei province housed over 60 million people but the whole province was closed due to the virus. The Chinese authorities also locked down Tianjing till further notice. The Chinese authorities took this decision after worsening situation in the country due to the virus.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said that the virus in the country is “critical stage” and sought help of World Health Organization for medical assistance.

Following the situation of outbreak in China and other parts of the world, World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global health emergency on Thursday. The boy also urged the world community to collectively work against Coronavirus in China.