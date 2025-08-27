Pakistan, Sweden Agree To Establish Parliamentary Friendship Group
Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2025 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Pakistan and Sweden have agreed to establish a Pakistan–Sweden Parliamentary Friendship Group to promote closer inter-parliamentary cooperation and strengthen bilateral ties.
The development was discussed during a meeting between Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Leader of the PML-N parliamentary party in the Senate, and Swedish MP Yousaf Ayden of the Christian Democrats (KD), a senior member of Sweden’s Foreign Affairs Committee. Pakistan’s Ambassador to Sweden, Bilal Hayee, was also present on the occasion.
According to a message received here, MP Ayden welcomed Senator Siddiqui to Sweden, who thanked him for the warm reception. The two sides exchanged views on forming the Friendship Group and explored avenues for enhanced cooperation in trade, tourism, culture, and other sectors.
Senator Siddiqui extended an invitation to MP Ayden and members of the Swedish Foreign Affairs Committee to visit Pakistan.
MP Ayden appreciated the active role of the Pakistani community in Sweden, noting that Pakistanis are distinguished in Swedish society for their hard work, talent, and professional skills.
He described Pakistan as a country of strategic importance, with a vast market and a dedicated workforce, and assured his support for strengthening parliamentary relations.
Senator Siddiqui emphasized the importance of bilateral trade and praised the contribution of over 40 Swedish companies operating in Pakistan.
He invited Swedish firms to expand their presence and benefit from the country’s investment opportunities, besides highlighting Pakistan’s rich tourism potential, citing its diverse landscapes and cultural heritage.
Later, addressing members of the Pakistani community at a dinner hosted in his honor by Ambassador Bilal Hayee at Pakistan House, Senator Siddiqui said a “new Pakistan” had emerged following the victory in the Ma’raka-e-Haq.
He remarked that this historic triumph had given Pakistan a renewed identity, elevated stature, and global respect—making every Pakistani, at home and abroad, proud.
He paid tribute to overseas Pakistanis for sending record remittances, saying that those earned their place abroad through hard work were the national pride.
He urged them to continue placing their trust in Pakistan’s leadership, which, he said, was working with dedication, integrity, and determination for the welfare of the people.
During his one-day visit to Stockholm, Senator Siddiqui also visited the Embassy of Pakistan, where Ambassador Bilal Hayee briefed him on bilateral relations and the services being provided to the Pakistani community in Sweden and Finland.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One killed in Karachi firing5 minutes ago
-
AC oversees dewatering operations in Paharpur5 minutes ago
-
Agri varsity Swat senate approves surplus budget of over Rs. 656 million5 minutes ago
-
ANF foils drug smuggling bid from abroad5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Sweden agree to establish Parliamentary Friendship Group5 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police on high alert amid flood emergency: IGP15 minutes ago
-
IGP approves over Rs 2.45m for cops, families medical treatment15 minutes ago
-
AC Paharpur conducts surprise visit to service delivery center15 minutes ago
-
Government taking proactive steps for rehabilitation in GB, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa15 minutes ago
-
Elite Force playing vital role in combating crime: Additional IG25 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests 6 smugglers, including 2 Afghan nationals, with over 248 kg of drugs25 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore25 minutes ago