Pakistan, Sweden agree to establish Parliamentary Friendship Group

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Pakistan and Sweden have agreed to establish a Pakistan–Sweden Parliamentary Friendship Group to promote closer inter-parliamentary cooperation and strengthen bilateral ties.

The development was discussed during a meeting between Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Leader of the PML-N parliamentary party in the Senate, and Swedish MP Yousaf Ayden of the Christian Democrats (KD), a senior member of Sweden’s Foreign Affairs Committee. Pakistan’s Ambassador to Sweden, Bilal Hayee, was also present on the occasion.

According to a message received here, MP Ayden welcomed Senator Siddiqui to Sweden, who thanked him for the warm reception. The two sides exchanged views on forming the Friendship Group and explored avenues for enhanced cooperation in trade, tourism, culture, and other sectors.

Senator Siddiqui extended an invitation to MP Ayden and members of the Swedish Foreign Affairs Committee to visit Pakistan.

MP Ayden appreciated the active role of the Pakistani community in Sweden, noting that Pakistanis are distinguished in Swedish society for their hard work, talent, and professional skills.

He described Pakistan as a country of strategic importance, with a vast market and a dedicated workforce, and assured his support for strengthening parliamentary relations.

Senator Siddiqui emphasized the importance of bilateral trade and praised the contribution of over 40 Swedish companies operating in Pakistan.

He invited Swedish firms to expand their presence and benefit from the country’s investment opportunities, besides highlighting Pakistan’s rich tourism potential, citing its diverse landscapes and cultural heritage.

Later, addressing members of the Pakistani community at a dinner hosted in his honor by Ambassador Bilal Hayee at Pakistan House, Senator Siddiqui said a “new Pakistan” had emerged following the victory in the Ma’raka-e-Haq.

He remarked that this historic triumph had given Pakistan a renewed identity, elevated stature, and global respect—making every Pakistani, at home and abroad, proud.

He paid tribute to overseas Pakistanis for sending record remittances, saying that those earned their place abroad through hard work were the national pride.

He urged them to continue placing their trust in Pakistan’s leadership, which, he said, was working with dedication, integrity, and determination for the welfare of the people.

During his one-day visit to Stockholm, Senator Siddiqui also visited the Embassy of Pakistan, where Ambassador Bilal Hayee briefed him on bilateral relations and the services being provided to the Pakistani community in Sweden and Finland.