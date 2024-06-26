Open Menu

Pakistan, Sweden Agree To Further Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation For Broad-based Relationship

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2024 | 08:04 PM

Pakistan and Sweden, while expressing satisfaction at the trajectory of their bilateral relations, on Wednesday agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation and to forge a broad-based relationship anchored in robust economic cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Pakistan and Sweden, while expressing satisfaction at the trajectory of their bilateral relations, on Wednesday agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation and to forge a broad-based relationship anchored in robust economic cooperation.

Pakistan and Sweden held the 18th round of Bilateral Political Consultations here, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe), Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan, led the Pakistani side, while the Swedish side was headed by Ambassador Dag Juhlin-Dannfelt, Director General and Head of the Global Department of the Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

The two sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation covering political relations, trade and investment, education, and people-to-people contacts.

The Swedish side also briefed the Pakistani side on the steps taken to promote interfaith harmony in Sweden.

Important regional and global developments also came under discussion.

The two sides agreed to coordinate on all issues of mutual interest at the multilateral fora, including the UN and the EU.

Director General Dag also called on the foreign secretary and exchanged views on strengthening Pakistan-Sweden bilateral relationship.

Pakistan and Sweden are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

