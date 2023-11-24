Pakistan, Sweden agree to promote bilateral cooperation

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 24th, 2023) Pakistan and Sweden have agreed to promote bilateral dialogue and mutually beneficial engagement and cooperation.

This came at the 17th round of Pakistan-Sweden Bilateral Political Consultations held in Stockholm.

The two sides reviewed the entire range of bilateral relations, including political, economic, trade, investment and education. They expressed confidence in the trajectory of bilateral cooperation noting that next year, Pakistan and Sweden would celebrate seventy five years of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe), Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan who led the Pakistani side in the talks expressed Pakistan’s desire to further enhance cooperation in renewable energy, sustainable technologies, waste management, ICT and Research and Development.

He welcomed more Swedish companies to take advantage of the business-friendly environment in Pakistan.

The Swedish side reaffirmed commitment to forge a broad-based bilateral relationship anchored in strong economic and political cooperation.

The next round of Pakistan-Sweden Bilateral Political Consultations will be held in Islamabad.