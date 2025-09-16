Open Menu

Pakistan, Sweden Explore Climate Cooperation And Green Innovation

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Pakistan, Sweden explore climate cooperation and green innovation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Dr. Musadik Malik on Tuesday met with Sweden’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Alexandra Berg von Linde, to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation on climate action, sustainable development, and green innovation.

The meeting centred on the devastating impacts of recent floods in Pakistan, which have displaced millions, destroyed infrastructure, and disrupted livelihoods.

Dr. Malik stressed the urgent need for climate finance, technology transfer, and resilience-building initiatives to help vulnerable communities adapt to worsening climate shocks.

“Pakistan requires global support to recover from climate disasters and to build long-term resilience.

This is not just about rebuilding homes, but about safeguarding futures,” he said.

Both sides explored opportunities to promote youth-led green startups and advance the proposed Green University of Pakistan, envisioned as a regional hub for climate education, research, and innovation.

They also discussed academic and research collaboration, including student and faculty exchange programs between universities in Pakistan and Sweden.

Ambassador Berg von Linde emphasized Sweden’s readiness to deepen cooperation, particularly in sustainable habitats and urban resilience.

She also extended an invitation to Dr. Malik to visit the Swedish Pavilion at COP30 in Brazil, where Sweden will showcase its innovations in climate technology and policy.

Recent Stories

IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from ju ..

IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from judicial work

44 minutes ago
 UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitte ..

UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students

60 minutes ago
 SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Shar ..

SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Sharjah

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran ..

Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun

2 hours ago
 NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar ..

NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance

2 hours ago
Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen ..

Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen trade, investment relations

2 hours ago
 Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President� ..

Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President’s arrival in Shusha, Azerbaij ..

3 hours ago
 China launches internet technology test satellite

China launches internet technology test satellite

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..

3 hours ago
 Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic ..

Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit in Doha

3 hours ago
 Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forg ..

Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forgiving accused

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan