Pakistan, Sweden explore climate cooperation and green innovation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Dr. Musadik Malik on Tuesday met with Sweden’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Alexandra Berg von Linde, to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation on climate action, sustainable development, and green innovation.

The meeting centred on the devastating impacts of recent floods in Pakistan, which have displaced millions, destroyed infrastructure, and disrupted livelihoods.

Dr. Malik stressed the urgent need for climate finance, technology transfer, and resilience-building initiatives to help vulnerable communities adapt to worsening climate shocks.

“Pakistan requires global support to recover from climate disasters and to build long-term resilience.

This is not just about rebuilding homes, but about safeguarding futures,” he said.

Both sides explored opportunities to promote youth-led green startups and advance the proposed Green University of Pakistan, envisioned as a regional hub for climate education, research, and innovation.

They also discussed academic and research collaboration, including student and faculty exchange programs between universities in Pakistan and Sweden.

Ambassador Berg von Linde emphasized Sweden’s readiness to deepen cooperation, particularly in sustainable habitats and urban resilience.

She also extended an invitation to Dr. Malik to visit the Swedish Pavilion at COP30 in Brazil, where Sweden will showcase its innovations in climate technology and policy.