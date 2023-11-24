Pakistan, Sweden hold bilateral political consultations on trade, investment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Pakistan and Sweden held their 17th round of Bilateral Political Consultations in Stockholm on Friday and reviewed the entire range of bilateral relations, including political, economic, trade, investment and education.

Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe), Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan, led the Pakistan delegation, while the Sweden side was co-led by Director General and Head of Global Department Dag Juhlin-Dannfelt and Acting Head of Department for Asia and the Pacific Oscar Schlyte of the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two sides expressed confidence in the trajectory of bilateral cooperation noting that next year, Pakistan and Sweden would celebrate 75 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

They also agreed to promote bilateral dialogue and mutually beneficial engagement and cooperation.

The Additional Foreign Secretary congratulated Sweden on successfully completing the term of EU Presidency this year and expressed Pakistan’s desire to further enhance cooperation in renewable energy, sustainable technologies, waste management, information communication technology, and rehabilitation and development.

He welcomed more Swedish companies to take advantage of the business-friendly environment in Pakistan, the Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.

The Swedish side reaffirmed its commitment to forge a broad-based bilateral relationship anchored in strong economic and political cooperation.

The two sides also discussed important regional and global developments. Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan briefed the Swedish side on the security situation in South Asia including Afghanistan and India, highlighting the gross human rights violation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Swedish side briefed the Pakistan side on the EU Presidency, the Nordic region and steps taken to combat Islamophobia and promote interfaith harmony.

The two sides expressed satisfaction at the level of cooperation at international fora, including at the UN, and agreed to continue supporting each other. They also agreed to remain in close contact to maintain the momentum in bilateral relations.

Ambassador Shafqat Khan also called on State Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Jan Knuttson.

The next round of Pakistan-Sweden Bilateral Political Consultations will be held in Islamabad.