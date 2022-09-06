Pakistan Sweet Home celebrates Defense Day to pay tributes to martyrs

Pakistan Sweet Home (PSH) children on Tuesday commemorated Defense Day to pay tributes to the martyrs who laid their lives for defending the territorial integrity of their motherland

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Sweet Home (PSH) children on Tuesday commemorated Defense Day to pay tributes to the martyrs who laid their lives for defending the territorial integrity of their motherland.

In a reception hosted by PSH, the children presented a number of performances on national songs and tableau.

Speaking on the occasion, Pattern in Chief of PSH Zamurrad Khan said the valiant Jawans of Pakistan Army had frustrated the nefarious designs of Indian invading forces by inflicting a crushing defeat.

He said the main aim of establishing world's first Cadet College for orphan children was to provide soldiers and officers to Pakistan Army. He hoped that PSH children would serve the country.

At the end Zamurrad Khan distributed prizes among the position holders of Fsc.