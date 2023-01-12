UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Sweet Home Holds Blood Camp At District Bar Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2023 | 09:34 PM

Pakistan Sweet Home holds blood camp at district bar Rawalpindi

Pakistan Sweet Home Blood Bank and Zamarud Khan on Thursday organized a blood donation camp in the district bar Rawalpindi in a mission to save innocent lives.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ):Pakistan Sweet Home Blood Bank and Zamarud Khan on Thursday organized a blood donation camp in the district bar Rawalpindi in a mission to save innocent lives.

The cadets of Pakistan Sweet Home Cadet College Sohawa also took part in the Blood Donation Camp and went to the chambers of lawyers and judges in Rawalpindi Court and provided awareness about donating blood.

Zamarud Khan visited the In the camp and strongly encouraged the lawyers who donated blood and participated in the great mission of saving innocent.

While speaking on the occasion, Zamarud Khan said that Rawalpindi Bar Association has always played a leading role in donating blood for thalassemia-affected children in all difficult situations. He appealed to judges, lawyers and other bars for their support in service to humanity.

He said that Pakistan Sweet Home was not only changing the lives of thousands of orphans but it was also the hope of millions of innocent children who are constantly in dire need of blood donations.

On this occasion, while giving a briefing, Director Project Asad Bin Azam said that Pakistan Sweet Home Blood Bank has been organizing blood donation camps on a regular basis from which more than 10,000 blood donations have been collected, and more than 30,000 innocent lives have been saved.

He informed that the team of Pakistan Sweet Home Blood Bank was continuously delivering blood donations to PIMS Hospital Islamabad, Jameela Sultana Foundation Rawalpindi, Sundus Foundation Islamabad and Pakistan Thalassemia Welfare Society Rawalpindi.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Lawyers Bank Rawalpindi Sohawa All From Blood Million Court

Recent Stories

PM, UAE Vice President discuss bilateral ties

PM, UAE Vice President discuss bilateral ties

28 minutes ago
 DUPHAT 2023 concludes with commercial deals worth ..

DUPHAT 2023 concludes with commercial deals worth over AED6.12 billion

40 minutes ago
 Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police receives 3rd ..

Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police receives 3rd place winning team

40 minutes ago
 China Welcomes Papua New Guinea's Decision to Clos ..

China Welcomes Papua New Guinea's Decision to Close Trade Office in Taiwan - Min ..

24 minutes ago
 Number of Democrats Who Identify as 'Liberal' Reac ..

Number of Democrats Who Identify as 'Liberal' Reaches Record High - Poll

24 minutes ago
 Expenditures needed to be reduced to cope with fin ..

Expenditures needed to be reduced to cope with financial difficulties: CJP

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.