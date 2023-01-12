Pakistan Sweet Home holds blood camp at district bar Rawalpindi

Pakistan Sweet Home Blood Bank and Zamarud Khan on Thursday organized a blood donation camp in the district bar Rawalpindi in a mission to save innocent lives.

The cadets of Pakistan Sweet Home Cadet College Sohawa also took part in the Blood Donation Camp and went to the chambers of lawyers and judges in Rawalpindi Court and provided awareness about donating blood.

Zamarud Khan visited the In the camp and strongly encouraged the lawyers who donated blood and participated in the great mission of saving innocent.

While speaking on the occasion, Zamarud Khan said that Rawalpindi Bar Association has always played a leading role in donating blood for thalassemia-affected children in all difficult situations. He appealed to judges, lawyers and other bars for their support in service to humanity.

He said that Pakistan Sweet Home was not only changing the lives of thousands of orphans but it was also the hope of millions of innocent children who are constantly in dire need of blood donations.

On this occasion, while giving a briefing, Director Project Asad Bin Azam said that Pakistan Sweet Home Blood Bank has been organizing blood donation camps on a regular basis from which more than 10,000 blood donations have been collected, and more than 30,000 innocent lives have been saved.

He informed that the team of Pakistan Sweet Home Blood Bank was continuously delivering blood donations to PIMS Hospital Islamabad, Jameela Sultana Foundation Rawalpindi, Sundus Foundation Islamabad and Pakistan Thalassemia Welfare Society Rawalpindi.