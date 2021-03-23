UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Sweet Home Launches Its Theme Song 'Sahara Banain'

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 03:38 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Sweet Home launched its theme song 'Sahara Banain' in an impressive and colorful ceremony held here at National Press Club on Monday.

Produced by Nauman Rauf and written by Baqir Saleem, the theme song of Pakistan Sweet Home 'Benawa Kay Muqadar Ka Tara Banain, Hum Kifalat Karin Aur Sahara Banain' was originally sung by renowned singer Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. The event was attended by Patron-in-Chief of Pakistan Sweet Home Zamurad Khan (HI), children and cadets of Pakistan Sweet Home and large number of media persons.

Addressing the ceremony, Patron-in-Chief of Pakistan Sweet Home Zamurad Khan (HI) thanked to Allah Almighty for bestowing him with such a beautiful responsibility and said that media has always been a strong voice for successfully running this noble mission.

He said that Pakistan Sweet Home was providing a safe abode for homeless and helpless children from across the country. To make these children capable to have their share in national development, the work on construction of cadet college of Sweet Home in Gujar Khan at the cost of Rs 1.5 billion was in final stage.

The ceremony was also addressed by senior journalists, anchorpersons, philanthropists and members of production team of the theme song.

On this occasion, lifetime Secretary General of All Pakistan Akhbar Farosh Union Tikka Khan announced cash donation of Rs 1,00,000 besides announcement by Nauman Rauf for donation of fifty percent income of his production company for Pakistan Sweet Home.

