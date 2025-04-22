Pakistan Sweet Home marks Green Earth Day

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) In celebration of Green Earth Day, a tree-plantation drive was launched as a significant environmental initiative at Pakistan Sweet Home, Kot Addu.

Dozen of trees were planted with the goal of transforming the facility—dedicated to the care and development of orphaned children—into a lush, healthy, and environmentally friendly space.

As part of this generous gesture, CEO of a housing society, Abdul Majeed Khan Meerani donated room coolers to ensure the children remain comfortable during the sweltering summer months, further reflecting his commitment to their well-being.

The event was graced by key officials from Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, including Mr. Abdul Manan Choudhry, Director of Monitoring & Evaluation at the Head Office, and Mr. Rana Muhammad Ramzan Tahir, Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal South Punjab. They commended the initiative and said that Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal highly valued the contributions of donors who are dedicated to enhancing the lives of underprivileged communities while promoting a healthier, greener environment.

Assistant Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Syed Kashif Saleem, expressed full support for the cause and applauded the ongoing efforts toward environmental sustainability.