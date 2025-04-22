Pakistan Sweet Home Marks Green Earth Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2025 | 06:00 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) In celebration of Green Earth Day, a tree-plantation drive was launched as a significant environmental initiative at Pakistan Sweet Home, Kot Addu.
Dozen of trees were planted with the goal of transforming the facility—dedicated to the care and development of orphaned children—into a lush, healthy, and environmentally friendly space.
As part of this generous gesture, CEO of a housing society, Abdul Majeed Khan Meerani donated room coolers to ensure the children remain comfortable during the sweltering summer months, further reflecting his commitment to their well-being.
The event was graced by key officials from Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, including Mr. Abdul Manan Choudhry, Director of Monitoring & Evaluation at the Head Office, and Mr. Rana Muhammad Ramzan Tahir, Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal South Punjab. They commended the initiative and said that Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal highly valued the contributions of donors who are dedicated to enhancing the lives of underprivileged communities while promoting a healthier, greener environment.
Assistant Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Syed Kashif Saleem, expressed full support for the cause and applauded the ongoing efforts toward environmental sustainability.
Recent Stories
Upward trend in gold prices continues in Pakistan, international markets
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill faces question about marriage dur ..
PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Turkiye
ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by Design
Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission ..
HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems and Jewelry Show: A Celebratio ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025
PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets
Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak"
Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Committee to probe alleged negligence at PFSA5 minutes ago
-
PU VC inaugurates 250-KW solar system at HCC6 minutes ago
-
DC visits maternity hospital, oversees anti-polio campaign6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Sweet Home marks Green Earth Day6 minutes ago
-
Meeting discusses monthly performance of Ombudsman Secretariat15 minutes ago
-
Saleem Memon for restoring trade activities halted by prevailing situation on highways15 minutes ago
-
KP budget 2025-26 to be surplused: Muzzammil Aslam15 minutes ago
-
Names of citizen's family members removed from ECL: IHC told16 minutes ago
-
Vaccination drive begins at 11 Haji Camps across country16 minutes ago
-
IHC instructs father to ensure talk of minor with Polish mother in extradition case16 minutes ago
-
Islamic ideology revival will shore up national fraternization: Kashmiri Scholar36 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Abbottabad finalizes emergency plan for PMA passing out parade36 minutes ago