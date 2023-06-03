Pakistan Sweet Home organizes grand blood donation camp at SZABIST

(@FahadShabbir)

The Pakistan Sweet Home Blood Bank successfully organized a two-day Grand Blood Donation Camp at the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST), here on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ):The Pakistan Sweet Home Blood Bank successfully organized a two-day Grand Blood Donation Camp at the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST), here on Saturday.

According to a media statement, the aim of the camp was to save the lives of innocent children affected by Thalassemia, and hundreds of young students enthusiastically participated in the event by donating blood in large numbers.

Patron in Chief of Pakistan Sweet Homes Zamurrad�Khan (Hila-i-Imtiaz)expressed his happiness and gratitude towards the students and administration of SZABIST who supported the mission of saving innocent lives and made generous contributions in the blood camp.

He emphasized that the youth play a vital role in selflessly serving humanity and have the power to shape the destiny of their country and nation.

Zamurrad appealed to people from all walks of life, including professionals from various fields, to join hands in this noble cause.

He highlighted the fact that donating blood is a continuous act of charity and worship, and the students' enthusiastic participation demonstrated their love for humanity.

He also expressed his unwavering commitment to travel throughout Pakistan to collect blood donations for these children, emphasizing the importance of unity and support in serving humanity.

On the occasion, the Director Project of Pakistan Sweet Home Blood Bank Asad Bin Azam briefed the participants that they regularly organize blood donation camps in different locations across the city, collecting more than 13,000 blood donations to date, which have successfully saved numerous innocent lives.

He said the Pakistan Sweet Home Blood Bank team consistently delivers blood to Thalassemia centers and hospitals, benefiting hundreds of patients every day. Additionally, the organization extends its support to patients battling blood cancer, dengue, COVID-19, and other emergencies.

Pakistan Sweet Home Blood Bank's efforts not only transform the lives of orphaned children but also bring hope to countless children suffering from Thalassemia and haemophilia, he added.