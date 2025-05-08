Open Menu

Pakistan Sweet Home Organizes Rally To Show Solidarity With Pakistan Army

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2025 | 03:50 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) A vibrant rally was organized by Pakistan Sweet Home in Sukkur to express love for the homeland, the spirit of martyrdom, and solidarity with the Pakistan Army here on Thursday. The rally featured young children dressed in military uniforms, carrying green crescent flags and chanting slogans that filled the air with cries of "Pakistan Army Zindabad" and "Pakistan Paindabad".

The rally was led by Shabir Memon, Incharge of Pakistan Sweet Home, and prominent political and social leader Madam Ezra Jamal. The protesters gathered in front of Sukkur Press Club, raising their voices in a powerful display of patriotism and warning India that not only the youth but also the young soldiers are ready to defend the country.

Memon addressed the gathering, stating that the children of Pakistan Sweet Home are filled with love for their homeland.

He emphasized that the country's armed forces are its pride and that they stand with them on every front.

Ms Azra Jamal said that the enemy should not harbor any misconceptions, as the Pakistani nation, especially the youth and children, are always prepared to defend the country. She stressed that these young children are the future guardians of the nation and that it is essential to instill patriotism in them from an early age.

The participants carried banners and placards with slogans in support of the Pakistan Army and against the enemy. The rally was widely appreciated by the citizens of Sukkur, who saw it as a practical demonstration of love for the homeland.

