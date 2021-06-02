Patron in Chief of Pakistan Sweet Home Zamrud Khan Wednesday said that Pakistan Sweet Home was honored to have its two children selected for GD Pilot while more than 5 children have been selected for Pakistan Army

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Patron in Chief of Pakistan Sweet Home Zamrud Khan Wednesday said that Pakistan Sweet Home was honored to have its two children selected for GD Pilot while more than 5 children have been selected for Pakistan Army.

During his visit to Cadet College Gujjar Khan, he said that it was a great pleasure for him that 29 children of Pakistan Sweet Home were getting education in different cadet colleges including Petaro Cadet College, Pinnu Aqil, Mirpur Khas and Sukkur.

He said that classes at Pakistan Sweet Home Cadet College Gujjar Khan would start in August this year.

He further said that the most beautiful mission in the world is to support orphans and he wanted to establish the world's largest University for orphanage in Pakistan.

In this regard, facilities are being provided at Pakistan Sweet Home and I am sure that these children will go to different fields in future to effectively represent Pakistan, he added.