UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Sweet Home's Two Children Selected As GD Pilot

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 07:35 PM

Pakistan Sweet Home's two children selected as GD pilot

Patron in Chief of Pakistan Sweet Home Zamrud Khan Wednesday said that Pakistan Sweet Home was honored to have its two children selected for GD Pilot while more than 5 children have been selected for Pakistan Army

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Patron in Chief of Pakistan Sweet Home Zamrud Khan Wednesday said that Pakistan Sweet Home was honored to have its two children selected for GD Pilot while more than 5 children have been selected for Pakistan Army.

During his visit to Cadet College Gujjar Khan, he said that it was a great pleasure for him that 29 children of Pakistan Sweet Home were getting education in different cadet colleges including Petaro Cadet College, Pinnu Aqil, Mirpur Khas and Sukkur.

He said that classes at Pakistan Sweet Home Cadet College Gujjar Khan would start in August this year.

He further said that the most beautiful mission in the world is to support orphans and he wanted to establish the world's largest University for orphanage in Pakistan.

In this regard, facilities are being provided at Pakistan Sweet Home and I am sure that these children will go to different fields in future to effectively represent Pakistan, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Army Education Visit Sukkur Mirpur Khas August

Recent Stories

Request From German Ecologists Will Not Stop Nord ..

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns former IHC judge Shaukat Az ..

3 minutes ago

Girls hostel, new academic block inaugurated at QA ..

3 minutes ago

Austria now looking at fifth suspect in ski resort ..

3 minutes ago

Kenya appeals ruling against constitutional change ..

5 minutes ago

AstraZeneca Hands 1st Domestically-Produced Vaccin ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.