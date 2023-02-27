UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Sweets Homes To Organize Blood Donation Camp At NUML Tomorrow

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2023 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Sweet Homes, in collaboration with Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal, is organizing blood donation camp at National University of Modern Languages (NUML) here Tuesday for thalassemia-affected children.

Head of the Pakistan Sweet Homes Zamurd Khan appealed the students, faculty and staff members of the NUML to participate in this great cause of saving innocent lives.

Khan said that Pakistan Sweet Homes was not only changing the lives of thousands of orphans but it was also the hope of millions of innocent children who were constantly in dire need of blood donations.

