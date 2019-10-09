UrduPoint.com
Pakistan, Swiss Ties Are Exemplary : Mandviwalla

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 09:48 PM

Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla has said that Pakistan highly values bilateral relations with Switzerland and desires to further expand mutual ties in different fields through parliamentary interactions and exchange of delegations at parliamentary and other levels

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th October, 2019) Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla has said that Pakistan highly values bilateral relations with Switzerland and desires to further expand mutual ties in different fields through parliamentary interactions and exchange of delegations at parliamentary and other levels.He expressed these views in a meeting with Thomas Kolly, Ambassador of Switzerland at the Parliament House.He said that parliamentary diplomacy can bring people of the two sides more closer and both sides need to evolve a mechanism to pave the way for frequent exchanges at parliamentary and other levels.He underscored the need for enhanced institutional linkage and taking practical steps towards more collaboration in social and economic spheres.

The meeting also discussed the upcoming visit of the speaker of Swiss parliament next month and said that such high level visit would open up new avenues of parliamentary cooperation.

The Swiss Speaker would be visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Deputy Chairman Senate.Ambassador agreed with the views of Deputy Chairman Senate and emphasized the need for more cooperation in different fields. Deputy Chairman Senate also expressed well wishes to the Ambassador of Switzerland and assured his cooperation.

