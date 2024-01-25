Open Menu

Pakistan, Switzerland Agree To Continue Cooperation In All Areas Of Mutual Interest

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 25, 2024 | 03:57 PM

The agreement takes place at the 12th round of Pakistan-Switzerland Bilateral Political Consultations in Berne.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 25th, 2024) Pakistan and Switzerland have agreed to continue cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

This came at the 12th round of Pakistan-Switzerland Bilateral Political Consultations in Berne.

Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe), Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan led the Pakistan side while the Swiss side was headed by its Assistant Secretary of State for Asia and Pacific Heinrich Schellenberg.

The two sides reaffirmed the value of Bilateral Political Consultations in strengthening Pakistan-Switzerland relations.

They discussed all aspects of bilateral political relations and cooperation in trade and investment, security, and migration.

In Berne, the Additional Foreign Secretary also called on the State Secretary for Foreign Affairs Alexandre Fasel and exchanged views on further strengthening Pakistan-Switzerland bilateral relations including in the areas of climate change, human rights, and development cooperation.

They agreed on the importance of high-level exchanges and to further strengthen bilateral exchanges and dialogue.

