UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Tackled Challenge Of Pandemic Effectively Under Leadership Of PM: Shibli

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 02:58 PM

Pakistan tackled challenge of pandemic effectively under leadership of PM: Shibli

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Thursday that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan has tackled the challenge of coronavirus effectively

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Thursday that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan has tackled the challenge of coronavirus effectively.

In a tweet, he said that 2020 had been a difficult year globally as the pandemic had rocked the healthcare systems and economies around the world.

The minister said that Pakistan government has given importance to both health and economy.

Shibli Faraz said that Pakistan's successful smart lockdown strategy had been appreciated worldwide.

He said that with bold decisions, Imran Khan has set the right direction for economic growth and development.

The minister said that January 2021 will bring change in shape of the new year and a new phase of decisive struggle would begin under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to solve the problems of the people of Pakistan.

Taking a jibe at the opposition he said that in the outgoing year, the undemocratic tactics of the opposition "knocked out" the coalition formed to overthrow the government, as they followed their own interests and narrative.

He reminded the opposition that December 31 was the deadline set by the Pakistan Democratic Movement leadership for resignations from the Parliament. He said that the two members of the PML-N who had tendered resignation, backtracked when summoned by the Speaker National Assembly for verification.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister World Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament January December 2020 From Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DAE repurchases US$100 million of common shares

16 minutes ago

Thailand reports 194 new COVID-19 infections, 6,88 ..

3 minutes ago

Yemen govt vows to restore stability after deadly ..

3 minutes ago

Delhi leads India clampdown on New Year events

3 minutes ago

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi adds two new aircraft

31 minutes ago

Track-laying completed for railway linking Tibet's ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.