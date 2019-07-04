UrduPoint.com
Pakistan, Tajikistan Agree To Boost Ties In Diverse Fields

Thu 04th July 2019

Pakistan, Tajikistan agree to boost ties in diverse fields

Pakistan and Tajikistan have reiterated to further boost bilateral ties in diverse fields including trade, energy, road and air connectivity to mutual benefit

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th July, 2019) Pakistan and Tajikistan have reiterated to further boost bilateral ties in diverse fields including trade, energy, road and air connectivity to mutual benefit.Pakistan and Tajikistan have reiterated the resolve to further boost bilateral ties in diverse fields including trade, energy, road and air connectivity, science & technology, agriculture, and audit and accounts to mutual benefit.This was agreed during the 6th Session of the Pakistan-Tajikistan Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific-Technical Cooperation, which was held at Dushanbe Tajikistan.

The Pakistan delegation was headed by Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan while the Tajik side was led by Minister of Energy Usmonzoda Usmonali.The two sides also signed a Protocol recognizing the vast potential that needed to be tapped by both countries through joint efforts.During the visit, Minister for Energy Ayub Khan also held bilateral meetings with the Tajik Foreign Minister and the Minister for Economy and Trade, and resolved to focus on new avenues of cooperation, particularly in the fields of transport and energy connectivity.

