Pakistan, Tajikistan agree to further boost bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan and Tajikistan have reiterated their resolve to further boost their bilateral ties in diverse fields for mutual benefit of the people of the two countries.

The agreement was reached during a bilateral meeting between Minister Omar Ayub Khan and Tajik Foreign Minister and the Minister for Economy and Trade in Dushanbe, in which the two sides committed to further deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

They also identified and resolved to focus on new avenues of cooperation, particularly in the fields of transport and energy connectivity, the foreign office in a press release on Wednesday said.

The two sides also reiterated their resolve to further boost bilateral ties in diverse fields including trade, energy, road & air connectivity, banking & finance, tourism, culture, sports, education, science & technology, agriculture, and audit and accounts to mutual benefits.

The 6th Session of the Pakistan-Tajikistan Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific-Technical Cooperation was held at Dushanbe.

The Pakistan delegation was headed by Minister for Energy and Petroleum Omar Ayub Khan and the Tajik side was led by Minister of Energy and Water Resources Usmonzoda Usmonali.

The two sides reviewed the progress made towards the implementation of the decisions taken during the 5th Session of the Joint Commission, held in Islamabad on 15-16 June 2016.

On the sidelines, the 2nd meeting of the Joint Working Group on cooperation in oil and gas sector was also held.

At the end of the joint commission session, the two sides signed a protocol recognizing the vast potential that needed to be tapped by both countries through joint efforts.

The meetings were held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere. The 6th Session of the Pakistan-Tajikistan Joint Commission will help in further diversifying and strengthening the already flourishing bilateral relations between the two countries.

The 7th Session of the Joint Commission is expected to be held next year in Islamabad.

"Pakistan and Tajikistan enjoy close brotherly ties, underpinned by bonds of history, faith and culture and a strong resolve at the leadership level to take the relations to a new level. The bilateral relationship figures prominently in Pakistan's vision for deeper engagement with Central Asia," the foreign office further added.