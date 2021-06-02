UrduPoint.com
Pakistan, Tajikistan Agree To Further Deepen Relations In Diverse Fields

Wed 02nd June 2021 | 05:54 PM

The Tajik President and Prime Minister Imran Khan also signed a joint declaration on next steps in building strategic partnership for regional solidarity and integration.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 2nd, 2021) The Prime Minister said Pakistan and Tajikistan are also faced with the challenge of climate change and both sides have agreed to collectively raise their voice on the matter. He said Pakistan backs Tajik proposal of declaring 2025 the International Year of Glacier Protection.

Alluding to the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), the Prime Minister said relations with India cannot normalize until it reverses controversial steps of 5th August 2019.

In his remarks, the Tajik President said his country considers Pakistan as a reliable and trustworthy partner at the international stage.

Noting satisfaction over the high level exchanges between the two countries, the Tajik President said we have also highlighted significant role of Joint Inter governmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation.

He said the two sides have agreed to resume business council as well as the joint working groups on energy and infrastructure as soon as the situation improves after Covid-19.

Emomali Rahmon expressed his country's special interest in continuing fruitful cooperation of the two countries in implementation of energy related projects including CASA 1000.

The Tajik President also expressed his country's interest in joining regional transport corridor projects. He said we have also discussed Tajikistan's access to Karachi and Gwadar seaports.

Emomali Rahmon said the cooperation between the two countries in agriculture and food security will also help supply the region organic agriculture products.

The Tajik President reaffirmed his country's unwavering support to Pakistan's continuous efforts in ensuring peace in the region and countering the international terrorism.

The Tajik President and the Prime Minister also signed a joint declaration on next steps in building strategic partnership for regional solidarity and integration.

