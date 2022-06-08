Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan Ismatullo Nasredin Wednesday called on Defence Minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif where the Minister highlighted that being neighbors of Afghanistan, both Pakistan and Tajikistan were facing similar security challenges and threats

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan Ismatullo Nasredin Wednesday called on Defence Minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif where the Minister highlighted that being neighbors of Afghanistan, both Pakistan and Tajikistan were facing similar security challenges and threats.

The Defence Minister expressed best wishes for the military and civil leadership of Tajikistan, and its people adding said Pakistan believed in peaceful resolution of all issues and appreciates the efforts of Tajikistan in promoting peace and stability in the region, said a news release.

Minister for Defence proposed friendly sports competitions between the Armed Forces and display of military band on reciprocal basis on special occasions of both countries.

During the meeting, matters related to bilateral defence cooperation, besides exploring new avenues of enhancement in defence cooperation, were discussed.

Tajik Ambassador assured his government's commitment and pledged to work with Pakistan to strengthen their bilateral ties.