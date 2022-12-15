UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Tajikistan Face Similar Security Challenges Being Neighbors Of Afghanistan: Khawaja Asif

Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2022 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said being neighbors of Afghanistan, both Pakistan and Tajikistan were facing similar security challenges and threats including terrorism and drug trafficking across the border.

Khawaja Asif made these remarks during a meeting with President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, a news release said here.

The minister expressed best wishes for the military and civil leadership of Tajikistan, and its people.

"Pakistan believes in peaceful resolution of all issues and appreciates the efforts of Tajikistan in promoting peace," he added.

Moreover, it was agreed upon that Pakistan would continue to provide assistance in intelligence capacity building and sharing of technical expertise with Tajik Armed forces.

The minister proposed friendly sports competitions between the armed forces and display of military band on reciprocal basis on special occasions of the two countries.

During the meeting, matters related to bilateral defence cooperation, counter terrorism , defence production and exploration of new avenues to progress and prosperity were discussed.

The Tajik President assured his government's commitment and pledged to work with Pakistan to strengthen their bilateral ties.

He invited the Minister for Defence to visit Tajikistan soon.

