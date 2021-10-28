Pakistan, Tajikistan FMs discuss bilateral ties, Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi met Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin in Tehran on Wednesday and had comprehensive exchange of views on bilateral cooperation and the situation in Afghanistan.

Recalling recent high-level exchanges including the Prime Minister's visit to Dushanbe for SCO meeting in September 2021, the two Foreign Ministers emphasised the need to closely follow-up the decisions taken to achieve desired outcomes. Foreign Minister Qureshi appreciated Tajikistan's leading role during its Presidency of SCO.

Reviewing the latest situation in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Qureshi shared Pakistan's perspective on the importance of continued engagement with Afghanistan to achieve regional stability and economic development.

He remarked that Afghanistan was facing economic meltdown and it was important to reach out to Afghan brethren to alleviate the situation. On its part, he assured of Pakistan's commitment to assist Afghanistan by providing humanitarian assistance through air and land corridor.

Both the Foreign Ministers agreed that a stable and prosperous Afghanistan would contribute to regional stability and promote connectivity.