Pakistan ,Tajikistan must work together to increase the bilateral trade : FPCCI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Acting President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Noor Ahmed Khan has said that greater connectivity between Pakistan and Tajikistan

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th June, 2019) Acting President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Noor Ahmed Khan has said that greater connectivity between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

to stimulate regional economic cooperation and to accelerate the bilateral trade is very much important.He said this during the meeting with Ambassador of Tajikistan in Pakistan Isnatullo Nasredin, , at Federation House Karachi..He highlighted the significance of geographical as well as historical relations between the two nations however, their volume of bilateral trade is very low as compared to the existing potential.He said that their exist huge unexplored potential for cooperation between Pakistan and Tajikistan and expressed Pakistan's willingness of enhancing trade ties with Tajik in different fields including agriculture, trade, investment, cultural exchange and tourism etc.

Isnatullo Nasredin expressed that his country is also looking forward to further expand bilateral cooperation with Pakistan in various areas including trade and energy.

During the discussion regarding the cooperation between the two countries particularly in the Energy sector, the Acting President said that the completion of CASA-1000 project will enable Pakistan to import 1000-1300 MW electricity to overcome the energy shortage.

The Ambassador Isnatullo Nasredin said the project is in the final stages of completion and once completed it would adequately address energy related needs of Pakistan.Nasredin endorsing the imporantance and need of a by land traveling between the countries and proposed that Pakistan and Tajikistan should work together to convince their mutual neighbour Afghanistan for the development of such time and cost effective travel option by land.asredin agreed that convenient/direct mode of transportation whether by road route or availability of direct flights between the main cities of both countries will not only help to improve the business atmosphere between the two countries, but are also vital tools in the enhancement of people to people contacts by mutually benefitting the tourism industries of both countries.