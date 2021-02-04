UrduPoint.com
Pakistan, Tajikistan Sign Agreement On Customs Related Matters

Thu 04th February 2021 | 10:49 PM

Pakistan and Tajikistan on Thursday achieved another milestone in growing bilateral relations by signing an agreement on "Cooperation and Mutual Assistance in Customs Matters."

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan and Tajikistan on Thursday achieved another milestone in growing bilateral relations by signing an agreement on "Cooperation and Mutual Assistance in Customs Matters." Pakistan ambassador to Tajikistan Imran Haider and Chairman Tajikistan's Customs Service signed the agreement on behalf of their respective governments, said a news release received here from Dushanbe.

The agreement would help promote cooperation between the Customs authorities of the two countries through exchange of Customs-related information including Customs regulations.

It would also provide training and research opportunities to Customs officials of both the brotherly countries.

It is yet another milestone in the growing bilateral relations between Tajikistan and Pakistan as the two countries have so far signed as many as 65 such agreements in different spheres to boost bilateral ties.

"The agreement signed today also reflects the will of the leadership in both countries to further the friendly relations," it added.

